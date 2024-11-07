New Injury Update on Pelicans Star Before Magic Game
There has been little good news on the injury front for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. Injuries to key players like Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, and Herb Jones have placed New Orleans in a tailspin, with the team losing six of its last seven games. Rising star Trey Murphy III was injured during training camp and would miss the first part of the season with a hamstring injury.
He seems to be progressing his recovery well, with the Pelicans announcing his status for Friday night's game against the Orlando Magic is doubtful. Returning to the lineup for Murphy III would be a major boost to the Pelicans team that has struggled to attempt three-point shots this season.
The Pelicans came into this season knowing they needed to play a smaller, quicker brand of basketball to compensate for their lack of size in the frontcourt. In their small-ball lineups, Head Coach Willie Green envisioned his team attempting 40 three-point shots per game. So far this season, the Pelicans are second-to-last in the NBA in three-point attempts, with just 31 per contest.
Murphy III solves that problem almost immediately. He is one of only four players in franchise history to make over 200 3-pointers in a season, along with CJ McCollum, Ryan Anderson, and Peja Stojakovic. The young sharpshooter accomplished that in just his second year in the league. Last season, he had career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists. New Orleans agreed to a rookie max contract extension with him right before the season tipped.
If he can't go on Friday, he may debut at home on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. The Pelicans are 3-6 on the season and second to last in the Western Conference standings.
