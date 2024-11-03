New Orleans Pelicans Announce Signing of Ex-Timberwolves Player
The New Orleans Pelicans have started the NBA season with a 3-3 record. A potential fringe playoff team, the Pelicans are looking to make some noise in the very competitive Western Conference. Injuries have been a major issue for the Pelicans to start the season, as Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy are all currently sidelined.
Amid all these injuries, it was announced on Saturday by ESPN’s Shams Charania that New Orleans had made roster move, signing former Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell.
Via Charania: “Six-year NBA guard Jaylen Nowell has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. Nowell – a career nine points per game scorer – joins a Pelicans team down Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy.”
The Pelicans have since officially announced the move.
Via Pelicans: “The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Jaylen Nowell. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Nowell, 6-4, 201, has appeared in 197 NBA games (four starts) across five seasons with Minnesota, Memphis and Detroit. Selected with the 43rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Nowell holds career averages of 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 17.0 minutes per contest.”
ESPN’s Bobby Marks provided some additional info on what this move means for New Orleans.
Via Marks: “New Orleans makes the Jaylen Nowell signing official. Nowell will count $13,939 for every day he is on the roster. The Pelicans were $858K above the luxury tax before the signing.”
Nowell has shown signs of being a capable NBA rotation guard, and now gets another opportunity.
