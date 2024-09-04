New Orleans Pelicans G League Team Announces Full Regular Season Schedule
The New Orleans Pelicans G League affiliate Birmingham Squadrons released their schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 season on Tuesday.
The Squadrons finished with a 15-19 record last season in the Eastern Conference and missed the playoffs for the second straight year.
The Pelicans have Malcolm Hill, Jamal Cain, and Trey Jemison on two-way contracts this season. The trio will get significant playing time with Birmingham, but Jemison could be utilized in the NBA at times to add depth to their thin frontcourt.
New Orleans lost Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr., and Cody Zeller through various trades this summer. They countered by signing Daniel Theis to a one-year deal and drafting Yves Missi from the University of Baylor. The team also converted the contract of Karlo Matkovic during the summer.
Matkovic played for the Squadron last year, and in 10 games, he averaged 17 points and 7.9 rebounds towards the end of the season.
Jemison played with Birmingham in 2023, and his consistent play earned him a roster spot on the Memphis Grizzlies to close the year. The Birmingham native started 14 games with the Grizzlies and scored a career-high 24 points against the Washington Wizards.
The Pelicans aim to play small ball this season, but a physical presence like Jemison could help the them in the interim if the team suffers any injuries.
The young center is listed at 6-foot-10 and 280 pounds, already making him one of the biggest players on New Orleans' roster.
Star forward Zion Williamson will likely be used at center this year, but health is always a concern for the two-time All-Star.
The Pelicans have worked hard to garner fan interest for their G League team by hosting preseason games in Birmingham for the last two years. New Orleans announced plans for a $125 million renovation to the Legacy Arena in 2020, with the team beginning play there in 2021.
The Squadron ranked second in attendance in their first year playing in Birmingham.
T.J. Saint leads the team again as their head coach.
He was previously on the staff as an assistant and associate coach before being promoted. Birmingham has not solidified their roster yet, but they are hosting tryouts on Sept. 21.