New Orleans Pelicans Guard Named as Best New Weapon for This Season
The New Orleans Pelicans acquired former Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray in a blockbuster deal this summer to add an additional playmaker who can perform in the clutch.
Bleacher Report took a look at the best new weapon for all 30 NBA teams, and it should come as no surprise that Murray made the list for the Pelicans.
Dan Favale highlights Murray's improved three-point shooting as an asset to pair next to Zion Williamson.
"Mapping out his fit inside the Pelicans' full-strength ecosystem is a more ambiguous exercise. Murray has improved enough as a shooter to both stretch the floor around Zion and convince head coach Willie Green to use more traditional two-man stuff. He drilled over 39 percent of catch-and-fire treys last season on modest volume (3.7 attempts per game), and while his pull-up efficiency dipped later in the year, he canned 38.7 percent of those looks from deep through Jan. 15.
Things get thornier when weighing the Brandon Ingram of it all. New Orleans can stagger its three best players to balance out ball-dominant proclivities, but the trio will need BI to significantly nudge up his three-point volume to explore anything resembling its potential peak."
Murray made over 200 3-pointers last season with the Hawks. There have only been four players in New Orleans history to make at least that many in a season. Two of those players, CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III, are currently on the roster, so coach Wille Green's vision of attempting at least 40 threes per game should become a reality this season.
Dejounte also helps out with the Pelicans issue of closing games in the clutch. New Orleans became the first team in NBA history to have a winning record after not winning a single game after trailing heading into the fourth quarter. The Pelicans were a mind-boggling 0-24 when trailing after the third, but Murray should help alleviate some of the indecision in the clutch.
New Orleans ranked second-to-last in free throw percentage, No. 24 in turnovers, and No. 28 in points scored during clutch times last year. Murray made three-game-winning shots last year and was third in clutch scoring among players who played at least 40 clutch games. Coach Willie Green will have a unique problem with what his best five will be on the floor during the clutch. One for sure is that Dejounte Murray will be one of them.