New Orleans Pelicans' Leaked City Edition Jersey Ranks Top Five in NBA
The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to end their 2024-2025 season on a much higher note than they did in 2023-2024.
They may have new threads to do it in, too.
All 30 NBA teams have worn a Nike City Edition jersey since 2017.
The jerseys are meant to celebrate the history, heritage, and culture of each team and their city, with each team receiving a new City Edition design yearly.
The 2024-25 editions of the jerseys were leaked earlier this month, to mixed reviews.
While many of the new designs have drawn the ire of their team's fanbase, none quite capture the essence that is New Orleans like the Pelicans' leaked City Edition jersey.
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Sara Civian ranked all 30 of the new designs, ranking New Orleans fifth.
"You can't go wrong with a tasteful Mardi Gras theme," writes Civian, "and they nailed it with this one."
And Civian could not be any more spot on.
The color scheme, purple, gold, and green, is a perfect homage to Mardi Gras, a tradition that the city has perfected after borrowing it from nearby Mobile, Alabama.
The bone graphic touches on the history of New Orleans and their voodoo ties, while also just looking badass.
And then you have the nickname of the city, "Nola," emblazoned across the chest for all to see.
New Orleans is a proud city, with all of its residents screaming their heritage at the top of their lungs for the world to hear, and this City Edition jersey is a perfect representation.
The only issue with the rankings is having this jersey ranked too low.
With potentially only the Toronto Raptors jersey being the "cooler" option, it still does not represent the city of Toronto as well as the Pelicans' represents their city.
The team has represented their city well of late, finishing the 2023-24 season with a 49-33 record, their best since going 49-33 in 2008-09 when Chris Paul was the best player on the team.
Now with a core featuring Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones, New Orleans will look to advance further in the playoffs in the coming season.
A Western Conference first-round exit has not sat well with the team or the fans with how much promise the roster last season showed, and the expectations are even higher for the coming campaign.
And, they'll have a pretty cool City Edition jersey to wear in the process.