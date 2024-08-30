New Orleans Pelicans Linked to Intriguing Young Player To Fill Center Void
As the New Orleans Pelicans prepare for their first unofficial training camp, there are a few clear needs remaining on the roster. The most pressing is at the center spot.
The Pelicans overhauled the center position during the 2024 NBA offseason. Jonas Valanciunas landed with the Washington Wizards as part of a sign-and-trade and Larry Nance Jr. was included in the Dejounte Murray blockbuster.
Heading into camp, the current depth chart is Daniel Theis, Yves Missi, Karlo Matkovic and Trey Jemison, who was claimed off waivers from the Memphis Grizzlies and signed a two-way contract.
New Orleans would be doing itself a disservice entering the regular season with that depth chart. It is anyone’s guess what the 32-year-old Theis can offer in a prominent role and Missi may not be ready to handle starter minutes.
As a result, the Pelicans could look to the trade market to try and add some established depth to the frontcourt. One player that could pique their interest in the opinion of Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report is Wendell Carter Jr.
There is a lot to like about the Orlando Magic big man. Only 25 years old, he fits the timeline of the current core led by Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, Herbert Jones and hopefully Missi.
For a cap-conscious franchise that will do everything in its power to avoid having to pay luxury tax bills, Carter is a great fit. He has one of the best contracts in the NBA, with two years and $23 million remaining on his current deal.
Most importantly, he has the skill set offensively that would pair perfectly next to Williamson. Carter has improved his 3-point shooting percentage every season he has been in the NBA, knocking down 37.4 percent in the 2023-24 campaign.
That would add another layer of versatility to the team’s offensive game plan.
Last season, teams could clog the paint a little bit against the Pelicans’ starting five. That would no longer be feasible with Carter in the middle and potentially Murphy joining Jones, Murray and Williamson in the starting five.
It would be worth a shot for New Orleans to check what it would cost to acquire Carter from the Magic. He could very well be expendable based on their depth chart.
It is crowded in the middle after re-signing Moe Wagner and Goga Bitadze this offseason, in addition to still having Jonathan Isaac in the mix.