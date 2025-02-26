New Orleans Pelicans Reportedly Sign Ex-Clippers Player
The New Orleans Pelicans made a roster move on Tuesday after converting Brandon Boston Jr. from a two-way contract to a standard one. ESPN's Shams Charania was the first to report the deal. New Orleans had an available roster spot open after releasing forward Javonte Green last week.
Boston Jr. will remain on the roster for the remainder of the season, and the Pelicans can opt to retain the 6-foot-6 forward next year. The former second-round pick signed a two-way deal with the Pelicans in November. This season, he split time between the Pelicans and the G League affiliate Birmingham Squadron.
New Orleans currently has the worst record in the Western Conference, so every move is gearing up for future-proofing a roster led by Zion Williamson. Boston Jr. showed flashes this season, averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 42 appearances. The former Norcross, Georgia native started his NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers before being waived at the start of this season.
Boston Jr. is currently sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered on February 8th against the Sacramento Kings. Injuries have decimated the Pelicans this season, with major injuries to Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, and Trey Murphy III.
Ingram has since been traded to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and two future picks. With Ingram gone, other players will get to showcase their skills for the remainder of the season. That list should include Boston Jr. once he gets healthy and can return to play.
