New Orleans Pelicans Rookie Isn't Afraid to Look Silly if It Shows Effort
With the New Orleans Pelicans seemingly moving past the Brandon Ingram discussions, the spotlight is getting even brighter on the center position. At least one young player in that group is showing he has the right mindset.
The Pelicans did their best to address the center position in the draft, selecting Baylor big man Yves Missi with the No. 21 overall pick. While raw, he has the potential to be a defensive demon for this team.
He's had an up-and-down summer league, which was to be expected, but he seems to be closing things out on a positive note. The best game of his time in Las Vegas came against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.
In 30 minutes of game time, he walked away with 11 points, six rebounds, an assist and three blocks, while just committing one turnover.
The athletic freak was able to flash a bit more of his potential on Thursday night after having an impressive block at the rim and rotating well against the pick-and-roll.
While speaking to the media after the game, Missi spoke about his mindset when going up for a block.
"It's all about reading what the guard is going to do, and you know, I'm always going to jump. I'm going to get dunked on for sure, I already did," said the center with a laugh. "But you just have to see the floor and anchor the defense. This time I blocked it, maybe next time I'm not going to block it, but I will always jump and do my best to block it."
While it may have seemed like just a funny remark about getting dunked on and taking it on the chin, it actually showed that he does have the right mindset about playing defense in the NBA.
Effort goes a long way, especially given how naturally gifted he is. To reach his defensive potential, he'll have to learn a lot about the game.
Rim protection will be a big plus for him as a rookie.
Outside of Missi, New Orleans doesn't have many big men to combat opposing teams' centers or to protect the paint against guards. Daniel Theis is a solid options they signed this offseason, but is better on the offensive side of the ball and isn't a full-time player at this point in his career.
Getting a taste of the NBA game could be crucial to Missi's development over the next couple of months before the year starts.
"[I will be] lifting more, eating more, just getting bigger. Also understanding the game a little more, talking to my teammates," the rookie added in response to his offseason preparation. "To build chemistry, you need to understand how all your teammates play and then adapt yourself."
The Pelicans may not have the luxury of sitting him and allowing him to develop if they don't add another center, so they are hoping his transition will go quickly.