New Orleans Pelicans Star Makes Cryptic Post Amid Injury

The Pelicans have several players out due to injury.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center.
The New Orleans Pelicans have been hit hard by injuries to start the NBA season.

Facing the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, New Orleans will be without Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, and potentially Zion Williamson who is listed as questionable. This is not only an extensive list of players, but it is several of the Pelicans’ top rotation pieces. 

Murray was acquired via trade this offseason in a deal that sent four players and multiple draft picks back to the Atlanta Hawks. Having appeared in just one game for the Pelicans this season, Murray has not played since the season opener against the Chicago Bulls. 

It is a left hand fracture that has Murray sidelined, but in a cryptic Instagram story post on Thursday, the 2022 NBA All-Star hinted at a potential return on the horizon.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray posts to his Instagram story. / @dejountemurray / Instagram

The hour glass emoji from Murray is a potential indicator that his return could be approaching. New Orleans will certainly need him back sooner rather than later, as they currently sit at just 3-6 through their first nine games. 

The Western Conference is incredibly competitive, and New Orleans has started in a hole due to all of these injuries. Murray will help them on both ends, as the 6-foot-5 guard is a high-level two-way player.

In 473 career NBA games, Murray owns averages of 15.4 points. 5.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists.

