New Orleans Pelicans To Host 'Back To Basketball' Event At Smoothie King Center
Since last season, local fans have had few opportunities to see the New Orleans Pelicans. The team practiced away from New Orleans for training camp while its practice facility underwent renovations. In anticipation of the preseason, they held a week's worth of practice in Nashville, Tennesee.
Upon returning to New Orleans, the Pelicans played just one preseason game at home, held at 12:30 p.m. Only a few fans attended the midday affair during work hours, and it was the only scheduled home preseason game this year. Now, fans will get an up close and personal chance to see all the players when the Pelicans host their 'Back To Basketball' event on Sunday, October 20.
The annual event is usually called an open practice, but this year, it's being held later than usual and only three days before the start of the regular season. Sunday's affair is open to the public and gives fans a first-hand look at some of the new players, such as Dejounte Murray, Daniel Theis, and the pair of rookies drafted this year.
The PelSquad and Pierre the Pelican will appear, with many on-court activities and fan interactions. One usual highlight of the event is the rookie activities, which usually include a live singing performance and participation in a hot dog-eating contest. Players generally stop to sign autographs and take pictures with fans, adding to the aura of a fan-friendly atmosphere at the Smoothie King Center.
It comes right on time to build anticipation for the upcoming year. New Orleans heads into the season on the heels of a 49-win campaign last year, the second-most wins in franchise history. They added dynamic two-way guard Dejounte Murray this summer and boast one of the most talented rosters in the league. CBS Sports recently ranked the Pelicans with six players in the Top 100, with only the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks having as many.
The team must address the ongoing Brandon Ingram saga this season, but Ingram says he's committed to the Pelicans as long as he is here. He wants a max contract extension worth approximately $50 million a year, but the asking price for the team is too high for a player who has only made one all-star appearance in his career. Many feel New Orleans will trade him before the deadline in February to recoup assets so he doesn't walk for free next summer when he is an unrestricted free agent.
The Pelicans have many storylines surrounding them this season, and they will start to be sorted out on October 23 when they open their regular season against the Chicago Bulls.