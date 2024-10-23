New Orleans Pelicans Trade Proposal Lands Controversial Hornets Forward
The New Orleans Pelicans spent the offseason cooking up ways to move on from one of their stars, but ultimately ended up keeping him. Could they decide to pull the trigger in the middle of the season?
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report put together a couple of potential trades that would shake up the NBA world. One of those deals revolved around Pelicans star Brandon Ingram.
In the proposed trade, New Orleans would send Ingram to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Miles Bridges, Nick Richards, a first round pick from the Dallas Mavericks and two second round picks
Moving Ingram will always be a movie that will be met with mixed reactions from the fan base. He's been a star in New Orleans for a while, now entering his sixth season. While he's dealt with injury troubles and only made one All-Star team, his star status is in tact.
The problem with stars is that they need to be paid, handsomely. It seems as though the Pelicans are not willing to pay him the money that he's looking for in free agency. If that's the case, trading him this year in hopes of getting something in return for him would make sense.
This trade is interesting, as it would seemingly improve the roster in much needed ways, but the biggest name involved in it is one of the league's most controversial players.
Bridges missed an entire season and was suspended for 30 games of another one after dealing with legal issues stemming from a domestic violence arrest back in 2022. He's become one of the league's least liked players and could lead to massive push back from the fan base.
From a basketball standpoint, he averaged 21 points and seven rebounds a night last season while shooting 35% from being the three-point line. He's a solid scorer, but not guaranteed to follow his production in an offense that is a bit more crowded than the one that the Hornets put out.
Richards would potentially be the biggest impact add, given his ceiling at center. The fifth-year put out his biggest season yet last season and is on a very team-friendly contract.
He would instantly become the best current option at center on the roster.
It's important to note that any deal involving Bridges would have to take place on December 15 or later given his new contract.