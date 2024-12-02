Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

There are multiple All-Stars listed on the injury report for the Pelicans and Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court around New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and forward Herbert Jones (5) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
After a brutal beatdown against the New York Knicks yesterday, the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans have to jump right into the fray against the Atlanta Hawks tonight. There are a combined 12 players listed on the injury report.

The New Orleans Pelicans have five players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, and Herb Jones.

Zion Williamson is out with a left hamstring strain, Brandon Ingram is questionable with right plantaris tendonitis, Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain, Jordan Hawkins is out with low back soreness, and Herb Jones is doubtful with a right shoulder strain.

The Atlanta Hawks have seven players listed on their injury report: Trae Young, Dominick Barlow, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Mouhamed Gueye, Seth Lundy, Keaton Wallace, and Cody Zeller.

Trae Young is probable with right Achilles tendinitis, Dominick Barlow is questionable with a G League two-way, Bogdan Bogdanovic is probable with right hamstring injury management, Mouhamed Gueye is questionable with a G League assignment, Seth Ludy is questionable with a G League two-way, Keaton Wallace is questionable with a G League two-way, and Cody Zeller is out because he's not with the team.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.

