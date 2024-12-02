New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
After a brutal beatdown against the New York Knicks yesterday, the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans have to jump right into the fray against the Atlanta Hawks tonight. There are a combined 12 players listed on the injury report.
The New Orleans Pelicans have five players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, and Herb Jones.
Zion Williamson is out with a left hamstring strain, Brandon Ingram is questionable with right plantaris tendonitis, Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain, Jordan Hawkins is out with low back soreness, and Herb Jones is doubtful with a right shoulder strain.
The Atlanta Hawks have seven players listed on their injury report: Trae Young, Dominick Barlow, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Mouhamed Gueye, Seth Lundy, Keaton Wallace, and Cody Zeller.
Trae Young is probable with right Achilles tendinitis, Dominick Barlow is questionable with a G League two-way, Bogdan Bogdanovic is probable with right hamstring injury management, Mouhamed Gueye is questionable with a G League assignment, Seth Ludy is questionable with a G League two-way, Keaton Wallace is questionable with a G League two-way, and Cody Zeller is out because he's not with the team.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
