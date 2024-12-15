New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Indiana to face the Pacers on Sunday afternoon. This matchup marks the third of the season between these two teams, which is unusual for Eastern and Western Conference teams, which generally play just two. Both teams did not qualify for the NBA Cup quarterfinals, and the NBA scheduled the remaining non-qualifying teams with opponents.
New Orleans and Indiana split the season series, with each team winning on their home court. The Pelicans have been horrendous on the road this season, winning just one game away from the Smoothie King Center. Both teams released their injury report before Sunday's game, and it's no surprise the Pelicans will be missing a large part of their firepower.
Star forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are out again with injuries. Ingram continues to nurse his low ankle sprain, while Williamson suffers from a hamstring strain. Both players are out indefinitely as they continue to rehab their injuries.
In addition to the two stars, guards Jose Alvarado (left hamstring strain) and Jordan Hawkins (lumbar spine annular fissure) are out for Sunday, along with forwards Karlo Matkovic (low back disc protrusion) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (non-Covid illness). Javonte Green is questionable for the Sunday matchup with an ankle sprain. The 6-foot-5 forward has missed the last two games.
Meanwhile, the Pacers list four players who will not suit up on Sunday. Isaiah Jackson (Achilles), Aaron Nesmith (ankle sprain), Ben Sheppard (oblique), and James Wiseman (Achilles) are out. The Pacers 11-15 record is good enough for eighth place in the Eastern Conference. They are 7-4 this year at home, including a victory over the Pelicans earlier this season.
Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. CST.
