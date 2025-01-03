New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards play the first of two games in three nights against each other. Friday's matchup features the two worst teams record-wise in the NBA, with the Pelicans coming into the game on an eleven-game losing streak. Former New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas plays his first game against his former team since the Pelicans traded him to the Wizards this offseason.
Valanciunas spent three seasons in New Orleans, helping to solidify the center position. Last season, he was one of only six players to play in all 82 games last year. The Pelicans expected to miss his presence surely, but New Orleans rookie Yves Missi has been a breath of fresh air, winning December's Western Conference Rookie of the Month.
Both teams released their injury reports ahead of Friday night's matchup, and the Pelicans will finally get some much-needed help to return to the court. Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain), center Karlo Matkovic (low back), and forward Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain) all remain out. However, backup guard Jose Alvarado returns for the first time in 23 games with a hamstring injury.
The fourth-year guard confirmed his return after practice on Thursday. "I will be playing tomorrow for sure," Alvarado said. Forward Jeremiah Robinson Earl (left ankle sprain) will be questionable again for Friday.
Meanwhile, the Wizards list four players out, Marvin Bagley III (right knee sprain), Saddiq Bey (left knee ACL surgery), Bilal Coulibaly (non-Covid illness), and Tristian Vukcevic (G League Assignment) will all be out.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST at the Smoothie King Center.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors