Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards Updated Injury Report

Both teams released their injury report ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup in Washington.

Terry Kimble

Dec 13, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Washington on Sunday afternoon to face the Wizards for the second time in three days. New Orleans finally ended their 11-game losing streak on Friday with a 132-120 win over Washington behind CJ McCollum's career 50-point performance. Now, the Pelicans head on the road, where they are just 1-15 this season away from the Smoothie King Center.

Jose Alvarado returned to action for the first time since November, giving the team a major emotional boost. The former undrafted guard from Georgia Tech had the highest plus/minus off the Pelicans bench, providing the team a much-needed jolt. Both teams released their injury reports for Sunday's matchup.

Zion Williamson (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (ankle), and Karlo Matkovic remain out on Sunday. Williamson is progressing closer to a return, but no timetable has been set.

Dejounte Murray was questionable against the Wizards with elbow soreness, but is now available.

Zion Williamson
Nov 8, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on from the bench against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Murray played 28 minutes on Friday, scoring 11 points and dishing 12 assists. The former Seattle, Washington native has an incentive in his contract tied to playing 65 games this year. If he misses another game, he misses out on the bonus.

The Wizards list Saddiq Bey (knee) and Marvin Bagley III (knee) out for Sunday as they did for Friday, but guard Jordan Poole is listed as out. Poole took a hard fall late in the third quarter and briefly went to the locker room before returning to finish the game. Washington lists him with a left hip contusion. Bilal Coulibaly is also questionable with a non-covid illness.

The tip-off for Sunday's game is at 5:00 p.m. CST.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Terry Kimble
TERRY KIMBLE

Pelicans Scoop Writer

Home/News