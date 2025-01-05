New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards Updated Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Washington on Sunday afternoon to face the Wizards for the second time in three days. New Orleans finally ended their 11-game losing streak on Friday with a 132-120 win over Washington behind CJ McCollum's career 50-point performance. Now, the Pelicans head on the road, where they are just 1-15 this season away from the Smoothie King Center.
Jose Alvarado returned to action for the first time since November, giving the team a major emotional boost. The former undrafted guard from Georgia Tech had the highest plus/minus off the Pelicans bench, providing the team a much-needed jolt. Both teams released their injury reports for Sunday's matchup.
Zion Williamson (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (ankle), and Karlo Matkovic remain out on Sunday. Williamson is progressing closer to a return, but no timetable has been set.
Dejounte Murray was questionable against the Wizards with elbow soreness, but is now available.
Murray played 28 minutes on Friday, scoring 11 points and dishing 12 assists. The former Seattle, Washington native has an incentive in his contract tied to playing 65 games this year. If he misses another game, he misses out on the bonus.
The Wizards list Saddiq Bey (knee) and Marvin Bagley III (knee) out for Sunday as they did for Friday, but guard Jordan Poole is listed as out. Poole took a hard fall late in the third quarter and briefly went to the locker room before returning to finish the game. Washington lists him with a left hip contusion. Bilal Coulibaly is also questionable with a non-covid illness.
The tip-off for Sunday's game is at 5:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors