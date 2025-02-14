New Pelicans Break Silence After Raptors Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans made a huge trade ahead of last week's deadline, sending All-Star forward Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick.
While many were expecting New Orleans to buy out Brown and Olynyk, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin made it clear that they were not short-term rentals.
"We're really excited about both of these players from the standpoint of what they offer us moving forward," Griffin said. "This is not viewed as a short-term situation with either player in our minds, and we hope as the season unfolds they grow to feel the same about us."
Bruce Brown has played two games with the Pelicans since the trade, while Kelly Olynyk has yet to make his debut. Both players were asked about what they bring to the game, personality-wise, and Brown made it clear he is a true competitor.
"I like to talk a little bit of smack to get me going a little bit," Brown said. "I show a lot of emotion and play extremely hard. Dive for loose balls, make effort plays."
While Brown likes to talk smack to get himself going, Olynyk is the opposite but agrees that Brown is a huge trash talker.
"I just let my game speak," Olynyk said. "It is what it is. I like to play with a lot of emotion, but yeah, [Brown] like to [trash talk], for sure."
With all of the injuries the Pelicans are dealing with, they need guys to come in and just give full effort. Brown and Olynyk are certainly the type of players they need right now, and the former Raptors duo should come to New Orleans and bring some much-needed energy.
