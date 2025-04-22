New Pelicans GM Breaks Silence on Potential Zion Williamson Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans had a disastrous 2024-25 season by winning just 21 games and finishing in 14th place in the Western Conference, but with a busy offseason ahead of them, there is plenty of room for improvement next year.
The Pelicans wasted no time changing things up in their front office, as they parted ways with David Griffin and hired NBA legend Joe Dumars as their new executive vice president of basketball operations.
Dumars is expected to make some changes this summer, but maybe not as drastically as people initially expected. Last week, WDSU's Shamit Dua reported that Pelicans ownership "will mandate Dumars to keep Willie Green and trade Zion."
In his introductory press conference, Dumars quickly shut down the rumor that he had been mandated to trade away Zion Williamson.
"I read that last week that I have a mandate. If I have, no one has called and told me that," Dumars said.
While there is plenty of time for Dumars and the Pelicans to actually think about trading away Williamson, the assumption has to be that they want to build around their 24-year-old star.
Dumars recently worked in the NBA league office and admitted that he has had to talk to Williamson a few times before for the wrong reasons, but has now had proper conversations with him since getting his new position.
"At the league office I have had to talk to Zion a few times, so I do have a relationship with Zion that started in my role at the league office," Dumars said. "I talked to Zion since I became EVP here and we had exceptional conversations... I called every player and talked to each one individually."
Williamson has proven that his potential is through the roof, so if Dumars believes he can come in and help the Pelicans' star stay on the right track, then he will likely want to keep him around. Dumars will certainly make some changes this offseason, but they certainly should not be immediately looking to trade away Zion Williamson.