New Report On Knicks Seeking Top Assistant After Coaching Hire
The New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans are both undergoing significant changes at various levels of their franchise hierarchy. On the New York side, the firing of Tom Thibodeau sent shockwaves across the league, signaling a massive shift in the Knicks' direction with their contending roster.
On the New Orleans side, the hiring of Joe Dumars to lead the franchise's efforts in fielding a competitive team was polarizing, especially after a heavily critiqued 2025 draft class from the Pelicans.
With the Knicks coaching staff still to be finalized, a top Pelicans assistant has been coveted by New York and the Denver Nuggets, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The People's Insider.
"League sources tell [Jake Fischer] and me, as covered in the story below, that the Knicks have interest in hiring James Borrego as Mike Brown’s top assistant … but sources tell me New Orleans’ preference is that Borrego stays as Willie Green’s top assistant," Stein said.
He continued to indicate that it is not just the Knicks, but the Nuggets, who are interested in James Borrego.
"League sources say Denver recently sought permission to interview James Borrego for the top spot on David Adelman’s bench. That request was denied since such a move was deemed 'lateral.' The Pelicans naturally granted New York permission to interview Borrego for its HC vacancy," he wrote.
Borrego is a two-time NBA champion in 2005 and 2007 as an assistant coach under Greg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs, and served as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets from 2018 to 2022.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React To Ex-Pelicans Signing With Atlanta Hawks
Josh Hart, Ex-Pelicans Guard Reacts to 11-Year NBA Veteran's Extension