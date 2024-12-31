New Report on Potential Brandon Ingram, Pelicans Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans lost their 10th straight game on Monday night after a 116-113 defeat by the Los Angeles Clippers. New Orleans playoff aspirations are all but dead before the New Year starts, and now the team must prioritize stabilizing their future to avoid a similar fate next season. The team has important decisions on roster construction that will heavily impact the team moving forward.
A new report from ESPN's Bobby Marks and Tim MacMahon reveals one such move: making a Brandon Ingram trade a "priority" before the trade deadline in February. The former all-star is currently sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury and is playing on the final year of his current contract. Talks between the sides dissolved over the summer, and the two parties could not agree on a long-term extension.
Via ESPN: "Right now, the 5-28 Pelicans, whose playoff hopes have been destroyed by a series of injuries to the rotation, are focused on moving one of Williamson's teammates ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Finding a trade for injured forward Brandon Ingram, a one-time All-Star in a contract year whose extension talks have repeatedly fizzled, is the priority for the Pelicans' front office, sources told ESPN."
Now, the Pelicans must seek a trade partner or fear Ingram walks in free agency for nothing. The Pelicans acquired the former No. 2 overall pick in 2019 as part of the Anthony Davis trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. His first year with the Pelicans was a personal success, with the 6-foot-8 forward averaging a then career-best 23.8 points, winning the Most Improved Player Award, and being selected for his first all-star game.
In the subsequent seasons, Ingram has failed to reach the all-star game again, and injuries have plagued much of his career. Last season, he played the most games, 64, since his rookie season, but this year, he has not played since December 7th against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pelicans are 5-28 on the season, marking the worst record in the NBA.
Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game this season. No one questions his skills, but reports were the former Duke standout reportedly wanted a contract extension in the neighborhood of $50 million per season. With only one all-star appearance and an injury-riddled career, little interest manifested from other teams over the summer, so it will be interesting to see what teams pull the trigger before the deadline. The Pelicans are slightly below $1 million over the luxury cap, so the team will most assuredly make a move to duck the tax before the season ends.
New Orleans travels to Miami to face the Heat on New Year's Day.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors