New Report on Potential Lakers-Pelicans Trade

With the New Orleans Pelicans owning a 5-24 record that ranks last in the Western Conference standings, changes ahead of the NBA trade deadline feel almost inevitable. Several reports have indicated that most of New Orleans’ roster is available, including star players like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
The Los Angeles Lakers are also a team expected to be active ahead of the NBA trade deadline, as their 16-12 record has them positioned to upgrade around LeBron James and Anthony Davis in pursuit of a championship. Could the Pelicans and Lakers be trade partners at some point before the February trade deadline?
While most hypothetical trades between LA and New Orleans have included Williamson and Ingram, Jovan Buha of The Athletic recently detailed the possibility a potential Dejounte Murray to the Lakers deal.
“Seems like Zion, and Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum are the three guys they've been shopping more in terms of their core starters, and Dejounte Murray has not,” Buha said (h/t Bleacher Report). “I think the price for Dejounte Murray is still going to probably be high. I don't think they're just going to sell him for, like, a first and matching salary. I would personally be surprised if he gets flipped for that type of package."
Buha added, “If the Lakers are willing to put both firsts on the table, that’s maybe a different conversation… You could do something like [D’Angelo Russell] and [Jarred Vanderbilt] or [Russell] and [Gabe Vincent]… Two picks is a lot. That’s your two big bullets. To be clear, I’m not saying I think the Lakers are gonna do that.”
Buha said Murray makes a lot of sense for the Lakers, but the price of two first round picks is steep, and he believes that could be what New Orleans asks for in exchange for the one-time NBA All-Star.
