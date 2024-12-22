Pelicans Scoop

New Report on Potential Lakers-Pelicans Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans have been involved in NBA trade rumors.

Joey Linn

Apr 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during the second half of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center.
Apr 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during the second half of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the New Orleans Pelicans owning a 5-24 record that ranks last in the Western Conference standings, changes ahead of the NBA trade deadline feel almost inevitable. Several reports have indicated that most of New Orleans’ roster is available, including star players like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. 

The Los Angeles Lakers are also a team expected to be active ahead of the NBA trade deadline, as their 16-12 record has them positioned to upgrade around LeBron James and Anthony Davis in pursuit of a championship. Could the Pelicans and Lakers be trade partners at some point before the February trade deadline?

Zion Williamson and LeBron James
Apr 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While most hypothetical trades between LA and New Orleans have included Williamson and Ingram, Jovan Buha of The Athletic recently detailed the possibility a potential Dejounte Murray to the Lakers deal.

“Seems like Zion, and Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum are the three guys they've been shopping more in terms of their core starters, and Dejounte Murray has not,” Buha said (h/t Bleacher Report). “I think the price for Dejounte Murray is still going to probably be high. I don't think they're just going to sell him for, like, a first and matching salary. I would personally be surprised if he gets flipped for that type of package."

Buha added, “If the Lakers are willing to put both firsts on the table, that’s maybe a different conversation… You could do something like [D’Angelo Russell] and [Jarred Vanderbilt] or [Russell] and [Gabe Vincent]… Two picks is a lot. That’s your two big bullets. To be clear, I’m not saying I think the Lakers are gonna do that.”

Buha said Murray makes a lot of sense for the Lakers, but the price of two first round picks is steep, and he believes that could be what New Orleans asks for in exchange for the one-time NBA All-Star.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News