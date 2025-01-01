New Report on Potential Mavericks-Pelicans Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans are off to a rough 5-28 start to the season, marking the worst record in the NBA. Multiple injuries to key players have derailed what many thought could be a promising season after the team won 49 games last year. Many think the Pelicans could be sellers by the upcoming trade deadline and are targeting a few key pieces.
One of them is elite defender Herb Jones, who is among the best defensive wing players in the league. Jones finished Top 5 in the Defensive Player of the Year award last season and was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team for the first time in his career last year. This defensive ability reportedly has Jones as a trade target for a Western Conference team.
Reportedly, the Dallas Mavericks are interested in acquiring a perimeter defender on their team.
The Athletic's Christian Clark revealed that the Mavericks see Jones as a prime candidate to add to their roster.
Via Clark: The Mavericks have contemplated trying to add an impact perimeter defender before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, front-office sources on rival teams told The Athletic. The New Orleans Pelicans’ Herb Jones, who last season was the only non-center to make the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team, is one player who fits that description. But there is little belief in NBA circles that the Pelicans will actually move him.”
Dallas boasts plenty of offensive firepower with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson. Adding a top-notch defender like Jones would boost the team's middle-of-the-pack defense, ranked No. 14 in opponent points per game. The Mavericks made the NBA Finals last year and are poised to contend again this year.
The Pelicans season is seemingly over, and they must consider the organization's future. One report claimed the team is willing to listen to offers on all players except for Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and rookie Yves Missi. That means stars like Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum could be on the move before February's deadline.
