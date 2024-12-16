New Report on Potential Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Trades
The New Orleans Pelicans 5-21 start to this season is both a shock and disappointment for a franchise looking to have three straight winning seasons for the first time in team history. Injuries to Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, and more have the Pelicans with the worst record in the Western Conference. The team is at a crossroads with the current roster.
Ingram is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the summer, with both sides unable to agree on an extension this offseason. Williamson is again sidelined with a hamstring injury that has defined the first six years of his career. The former No. 1 overall pick has played in less than 50% of Pelicans games since being drafted in 2019. With the season slipping away, New Orleans could look to offload some of their veterans and stars to build for the future.
A new report from Marc Stein and Jake Fischer via The People's Insider reveals the Pelicans are open to trading away anyone (including Williamson and Ingram) except some of their younger, blossoming players.
Via The People's Insider: “While naturally resistant to trade inquiries for their younger gems — Herb Jones, rookie Yves Missi, and Trey Murphy III — word is that the Pelicans are essentially open to trade pitches for pretty much anyone else on the roster apart from those three amid a 5-21 start and more injury woe than even Philadelphia.”
While there has been rumors about the possibly of New Orleans being open to dealing Ingram and Williamson, this report confirms that to be the case. As for Jones, Missi, and Murphy, they project to remain in New Orleans.
Jones made the All-NBA Defensive First Team last season for the first time in his career, and his offensive production is evolving. The former Alabama standout shot over 40% from beyond the arc last season, growing into a lethal 3-and-D player.
Murphy III signed a four-year extension with New Orleans in October after setting career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists last season. The rookie Yves Missi is the team's biggest surprise this year after many thought he would be a developmental project. In this year's draft, Missi was drafted No. 21 by the Pelicans and was seen as a raw, underdeveloped talent. This season, he has recorded exactly half of all rookie double-doubles in the league, providing an anchor in the interior of the paint.
Any signs of making a playoff push seem in doubt and the future must be considered now. The Pelicans are currently slightly over the salary cap and have never paid the tax in their history. The next few months will be interesting as the trade deadline looms in February.
