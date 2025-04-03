New Report on Potential Zion Williamson Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans are caught between a rock and a hard place.
The team has not been good enough to win a playoff series throughout the entire Zion Williamson era, but it's mainly been due to Williamson's availability on the court. It felt like they had a chance this season, but injuries derailed all hopes of that and the team proceeded to trade away Brandon Ingram.
Now, with Ingram gone, the big elephant in the room is whether or not the team keeps Williamson or trades him in the offseason.
ESPN insider Shams Charania provided the latest update on that during an episode of the Pat McAfee Show.
"The last thing you want to do is trade Zion Williamson... and he just skyrockets, because he's able to find help, he's able to find that maturity, find that growth in his career," Charania said. "They want that to come in New Orleans."
It's a bit of wishful thinking to believe Zion will attract any free agents. to New Orleans. If the team improves, it's going to be through the draft. However, Williamson believes that the Pelicans and Zion will have to make a decision this offseason.
"But, I do believe, and people around the league do believe, both sides have to come together this summer, and figure out exactly what that's going to look like," Charania said. "Because how it's going right now, it's not going to be sustainable for either side."
Charania followed up his report by stating that the New Orleans Pelicans are in a similar situation to the Phoenix Suns. One where both teams have to make ugly decisions.
"This summer, I will say that the Pelicans have decisions, as an organization, they have decisions they're going to have to make," Charania said. "We've talked about the Suns evaluating everything? The Pelicans are going to be in the same boat. They have to look at everything, with the season they just had."
The New Orleans Pelicans have six games left in their regular season. After that, the countdown to an ugly conversation begins.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Clippers
Willie Green's Honest Statement on Zion Williamson's Injury
Stephen A. Smith's Brutal One-Word Statement on Zion Williamson