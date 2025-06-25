New Report on Two Teams Looking to Trade Up for Ace Bailey at NBA Draft
Even after acquiring Jordan Poole from the Washington Wizards in a deal that sent C.J. McCollum to Washington, the Pelicans could be looking to make another move. New Orleans dealt with a multitude of injuries in the 2024-2025 campaign, and are looking to rite the ship in the 2025-2026 season.
The Pelicans are currently sitting at number 7 in the 2025 NBA Draft, and with McCollum gone, and another score-first guard on the roster in Poole, they could shift their focus off of a guard and to a wing.
With the significant leap from forward Trey Murphy in the 2024-2025 season that saw him average 21.2 points per game, a big-name prospect could fall to New Orleans that would give them a lethal perimeter combination.
A new report from NBA Big Board's Rafael Barlowe revealed the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets are two teams that could look to move up to nab the Rutgers prospect.
"Some believe Bailey could be hoping to find his shooting rhythm in a city known for jazz. But it’s not just Brooklyn. New Orleans has been linked to Bailey—the interest was first reported by Kevin O’Connor weeks ago—and it’s only intensified," he said.
Barlowe continued to say, "I’ve been told the Pelicans are very, very serious about trying to move up and make Bailey their guy.”
Adding Bailey, who was a 17.6 points per game scorer to go along with 7.2 rebounds in his lone season at Rutgers University, would be a massive get for a Pelicans team that was decimated by injuries.
The 2025 NBA Draft is set for 8 p.m. EST Wednesday at Barclays Center.
