New Report on Zion Williamson's Expectations From Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans made it through the NBA trade deadline without dealing Zion Williamson, although co-star Brandon Ingram was a victim of the league's craziest deadline ever. With Ingram getting traded to the Toronto Raptors, Williamson becomes the undoubted superstar in New Orleans, but that comes with some heavier expectations.
Williamson has had serious health concerns throughout his young career and has already missed 36 games this season due to injury. The 24-year-old has proven to be one of the league's biggest stars when on the court, but staying on the court has been his true weakness.
ESPN's Marc J. Spears revealed the Pelicans' plan to keep Williamson in New Orleans but clarified that they had heightened expectations for their star forward if he is staying around long-term.
"[Williamson] needs to turn up that talent," Spears said. "He needs to have better commitment and to show up on a daily basis and be the star that he can become. The Pelicans feel like he is in great shape now. They're locked in. They want him to continue to work on his conditioning, but I think both sides need to work on their communication."
Through 15 games this season, Williamson is averaging 23.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. The two-time All-Star has shown since high school how high his ceiling is, but just needs to stay healthy to prove it at this point.
With Williamson's health clearing up, expect him to continue to look more like his dominant self, especially now that he is in "great shape."
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors