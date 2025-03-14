New Report on Zion Williamson's Future With Pelicans
Now that the New Orleans Pelicans have traded away Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors, the biggest question surrounding the team is the topic of Zion Williamson's future.
Williamson is currently on a five-year, $197 million contract with the Pelicans that runs until the end of the 2027-28 NBA season. Overall, the Pelicans have had a very frustrating experience with him on the roster. Zion is either playing like an undeniable generational talent, or he's injured for the majority of the season.
Regardless of Williamson's availability, ESPN insider Shams Charania believes that the All-Star has a big offseason awaiting him with the Pelicans.
"You're going into this offseason, it's going to be a big one," Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. "Him, the Pelicans, they have to sit down, they have to figure out what is the path forward here. What is this franchise looking into? What is the level of commitment?"
While the Pelicans have limited Zion's availability due to managing his injuries, the All-Star's availability has also been hampered by his own doing. Especially, when Zion was suspended earlier in the season.
"There have been points where they have to let him go and let him play, but it goes both ways," Charania said. "He got suspended a little while ago for being late to a team plane. It was a pattern of tardiness he had. For Zion Williamson, the next step for him is showing that commitment, showing that devotion, continuing to grow as a professional."
If the New Orleans Pelicans are going to remain committed to Zion Williamson, then they'll need to find a path toward actual success, instead of what they've been experiencing the past few seasons.
