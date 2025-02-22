New Starting Lineup Revealed in Pelicans vs Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans begin their rest of the season schedule after the All-Star break with a road contest against the Dallas Mavericks. While the Mavericks currently find themselves dealing with an injury bug, it's nothing like that one that has affected and derailed the season for the Pelicans. From Herb Jones to Dejounte Murray, key players have been sidelined for significant stretches.
Given the way the season was going and the Pelicans not planning to resign him, the Pelicans agreed to a deal before the NBA trade deadline to send Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors. The deal included two players, one of whom will debut in the starting lineup for New Orleans on Friday night.
After making two starts for the Raptors this season, Kelly Olynyk makes his Pelicans debut in the starting lineup. The Pelicans become the seventh team Olynyk has appeared and started for in his 12-year NBA career.
Drafted 13th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga, Olynyk began his career with the Boston Celtics and has been a consistent rotational piece for every stop during his career. Olynyk averaged 7.1 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Raptors this season before being moved.
Due to the Mavericks being limited on size without their top three bigs, Olynyk adds height to a tall Pelicans starting five as they look to take advantage in the paint.
