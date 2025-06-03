New Update on Shocking Zion Williamson Situation
A bombshell was dropped a few days ago when New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson had a lawsuit filed against him for rape and physical abuse from a Jane Doe dating back to his freshman season at Duke.
Those reports became more concerning when Moriah Mills, a woman claiming to have been formerly involved with Williamson, also sought to be involved in the litigation against Williamson.
TMZ provided an update on the situation on Tuesday, stating that famed lawyer Tony Buzbee would not be picking up Mills' case. If she is to follow through on this case, it'll have to be through a different representation.
"A member of our staff spoke to her," Buzbee said to TMZ. "After review we declined to take her case.
"We can't comment about the details or merits of her claims. As you know we are contacted by numerous people across the United States daily with grievances. We can’t help them all. Some of those we do take are resolved quietly. A number are filed and litigated, like the $640 million jury verdict we achieved a few weeks back. Only a small few become public."
Williamson's representation has vehemently denied the claims filed by Jane Doe, saying "Mr. Williamson and the plaintiff never dated, but did maintain a consensual, casual relationship that began more than six years ago, when he was 18 years old.
"That relationship ended years ago. At no point during or immediately after that relationship did the plaintiff raise any concerns. Only after the friendship ended did she begin demanding millions of dollars."
This is a hectic situation that Williamson is in, and the NBA and Pelicans are undoubtedly concerned about it. As more details come out, the league and franchise will get a better idea of what situation the young star is in.
