New York Knicks Reportedly Sign Ex-Pelicans Player
The NBA season has just begun, but teams are already identifying ways they can improve their rosters. Injuries have also created opportunities around the league, as several key players are currently sidelined.
For the New York Knicks, they have a couple players sidelined due to injury, and have reportedly come to an agreement with recent New Orleans Pelicans forward Matt Ryan.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: “The New York Knicks and forward Matt Ryan have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Ryan shot 45.1 percent from 3-point range for the New Orleans Pelicans last season. Ryan, who was born in White Plains, New York and played for Iona Prep in New Rochelle, returns home”
A good three-point shooter, Ryan can help the Knicks in that department. The terms of this deal were not revealed by Scotto, but it is likely a non-guaranteed contract given the timing. In three NBA seasons, Ryan has spent time with the Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics.
While he has appeared in just 63 NBA games, Ryan is a career 41.1 percent three-point shooter. The Knicks hope he can bring some of this shooting ability to their team.
New York will face the Houston Rockets on Monday night, but it is unclear if Ryan will be active for this game.
