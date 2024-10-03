Pelicans Announce Additional TV Broadcast Information For The Season
The New Orleans Pelicans reveal additional television information for the 2024-2025 NBA season. After announcing a partnership with Gray Media to broadcast games, the team provided information about its upcoming Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network launch. The new streaming service will debut its first Pelicans telecast on Tuesday, Oct. 15, when the Pelicans take on the Houston Rockets.
New Orleans Pelicans SVP Greg Bensel discussed the potential of the new streaming service to broaden the team's brand and reach across the Gulf Coast community.
“The Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network is going to provide unique and timely Pelicans content across the network. We look forward to collaborating with the staff at Gray Media to make sure that we are providing our fans with the content they want." Additional content besides Pelicans games will broadcast on the network, including HBCU football, historic SEC games, boxing, wrestling, poker, and more.
The Pelicans will retain the same television crew as last season when the games were telecast on Bally Sports. Play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers and color analyst Antonio Daniels have been in tandem for the previous six seasons together in New Orleans, and they will now be joined by Andrew Lopez, a New Orleans native who recently worked for ESPN covering the San Antonio Spurs.
Lopez covered the Pelicans with the Times-Picayune before joining ESPN and remaining a Pelicans reporter for four seasons. Former Pelicans sideline reporter Jennifer Hale will now serve as a host and producer on programming content on the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network.
The streaming service launch includes a partnership with Kiswe, a cloud-based video company, to stream live Pelicans games to direct-to-consumer audiences. Fans can watch every Pelicans game alongside the over-the-air broadcast on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or Smart TV, plus access to original team content and behind-the-scenes footage. The team will announce details regarding pricing and availability in the coming weeks.
New Orleans is training in Nashville while its practice facility in Metairie undergoes renovations. Those renovations are expected to be completed before the season starts later this month. The team returns to open preseason play on Oct. 7 against the Orlando Magic at home before traveling on the road to complete the rest of the preseason.
The regular season begins on Oct. 23 at home against the Chicago Bulls, a game that will be broadcast on the new streaming platform. In total, Gray Media will broadcast 75 of the 82 regular season games on the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network. The remaining seven games will air on National TV.