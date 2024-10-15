Pelicans Announce Roster Moves Ahead Of Preseason Finale
The start of the regular season is approaching for the New Orleans Pelicans. Tuesday marks the final preseason game before the real games start on October 23. On Monday, the team announced a couple of roster moves, including signing guard Trhae Mitchell, who last played in the G League.
The 6-foot-6 guard played for the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers last season, appearing in 49 games. Mitchell averaged 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He is a prototypical 3-and-D forward, shooting over 40% from beyond the arc and making the G League All-Defensive Team last year. Details of the contract were not disclosed.
To make room for Mitchell, New Orleans waived guard Jalen Crutcher, whom they signed on September 25. Crutcher appeared in the Pelicans' opening preseason game against the Orlando Magic. He played 9 minutes, knocked down a free throw, and dished out two assists. Crutcher did not play in Sunday's loss to the Miami Heat.
The former University of Dayton guard played for the team's G League affiliate, Birmingham Squadron, last year. In 33 appearances, he averaged 15.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. Throughout his professional career in the G League, he's averaged 16.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in four seasons.
New Orleans continues its trend of signing guards and smaller forwards to the roster. This season, the mantra is to play a smaller and faster brand of basketball, with usually no traditional center on the court. Time will tell how successful they will be playing this way.
Through two preseason games, the team is -4 in the rebounding battle and -8 in points in the paint. The Pelicans have yet to see their full roster on display, with Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III yet to take the court during the preseason.
Murphy III injured his hamstring during training and will be re-evaluated after the season starts. This is the second straight year the sharpshooting forward will miss the beginning of the year. He missed the first 19 games of last season before returning to the lineup.
Ingram will make his preseason debut on Tuesday against the Houston Rockets. The former all-star forward previously spoke with the team about playing just one preseason game before the regular season starts. He is recovering from a hyperextended knee injury suffered during the final part of last year. Ingram says he is 100% healthy now before the season starts.
The Pelicans open their regular season at home against the Chicago Bulls on October 23.