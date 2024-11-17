Pelicans Coach Sends Subtle Jab at Lakers Free Throw Shooting
For the past two seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have been among the league leaders in free throw attempts a game. This season remains no different, as they're first in the NBA in free throw attempts per game. It's become a recurring conversation among any opposing coach facing the team.
Prior to the New Orleans Pelicans facing off against the Lakers tonight, Pelicans coach Willie Green was asked about the Lakers' excessive free throw shooting. Green responded with a subtle jab toward LA.
"Why is that? Why are they shooting more," Green questioned. "I want y'all to answer that question for me."
Through 12 games this season, the Los Angeles Lakers lead the NBA in free throw attempts a game with 27.1 attempts. This isn't the first time a coach has mentioned the Lakers' free throw shooting as a controversial subject.
Just last season, the Toronto Raptors were furious at the free throw discrepancy they had against the Lakers. In the fourth quarter alone, the Raptors shot two free throws, while the Lakers shot 23.
Two seasons ago, the Toronto Raptors had the exact same situation occur as Fred VanVleet blasted NBA referees for allowing the Lakers to shoot an excess of free throws. It's worth noting that the Lakers have remained atop the NBA's free-throw shooters since the 2022-23 NBA season.
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow always become the center of conversation no matter who they face. However, it's not like they always win games solely because of their free throw shooting.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors