Pelicans Executive Defends 2025 NBA Draft Class Amid Criticism
To put it kindly, the New Orleans Pelicans' 2025 NBA Draft hasn't been very well received. The team received an "F" from ESPN for its performance ,and The Ringer's Bill Simmons called the team's decision to trade an unprotected 2026 first-round pick to move up for Derik Queen "one of the five dumbest trades of the decade".
At a press conference to introduce the team's three draft picks on Saturday, Pelicans head of basketball operations Joe Dumars defended the team's selections and explained why they are vital in building the team's foundation for the future. Regardless of the cost.
"We just want guys who are smart, tough, competitive guys with basketball IQs," Dumars said. "That's what every one of these guys have. They have great basketball IQs. They're competitive. They play to win. That's who we are. That's the profile of who we want all the players to be here at the Pelicans.
"From that standpoint, when you draft guys and they have those qualities, they'll figure out how to play with other guys. That's what high IQ is. You don't have to tell high IQ guys how to play with somebody else. That's why they're high IQ guys, because they know how to do that."
The Pelicans selected Oklahoma's Jeremy Fears with the seventh overall pick before taking Maryland's Derik Queen with the 13th overall pick and Georgetown's Micah Peavy with the 40th overall pick. New Orleans also sent the 23rd overall pick to Atlanta, which the Hawks used to select Georgia's Asa Newell.
After missing the postseason last year, the pressure will be on for New Orleans to make the playoffs after trading away the rights to their unprotected first in 2026.
