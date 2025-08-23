Pelicans Executive Provides Injury Update On Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans rookie Derik Queen went down in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with a hand injury. He'd soon be diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist, knocking him out for the next few months after surgery in July.
The surgery was expected to keep Queen out for at least 12 weeks before he'd be re-evaluated, meaning he's likely to miss the start of the season.
At five weeks out from the season, Pelicans head of basketball operations Joe Dumars provided an update on Queen while on the broadcast of the preseason game between the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints.
"Queen is doing well," Dumars stated. "They're training him big time. As I've said to him, 'You have a hand situation here, but that doesn't stop your legs.' So he is running, running, running... I want you to be in incredible shape when you come back, or you'll be behind."
Queen only appeared in three games in Las Vegas before he went down with his injury, but he averaged 14 PPG and 11 RPG in his short stint. The concerning part was his 5.7 turnovers per game, a really high number for any player, much less a post player.
There have been questions about whether the Pelicans drafting him could make them move on from Yves Missi, who had a promising rookie season a year ago, but they are two very different players, and they'd be better off developing both young bigs.
The High Price of Acquiring Derik Queen
New Orleans took Jeremiah Fears with their first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft at seventh overall, but they made a lot of calls to try and trade up for Queen. They eventually found a trade partner in the Atlanta Hawks, going up from 23rd to 13th at the cost of the Pelicans' 2026 first-round pick, which will be whichever pick is better between them and the Milwaukee Bucks.
That was a VERY high price to pay, especially with the Pelicans expected to miss the postseason again this season. The Bucks aren't expected to be world-beaters either, so there's a good chance of that pick being at least in the top 10 of what's expected to be a much better draft class.
The move was widely panned, and while it's way too early to know if it will work out, getting hurt in the Summer League is a bad omen.