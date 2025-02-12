Pelicans Executive Reveals Plans After Raptors Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans made a huge trade ahead of last week's deadline, trading All-Star forward Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick.
The Pelicans are just 12-41 on the season, sitting in last place in the West. While this season is certainly a throwaway for them, they have a few key pieces to build on moving forward. When the Pelicans acquired guys like Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk in the Brandon Ingram trade, many assumed they would be buy-out candidates, but the Pelicans have made it clear they want to keep them around.
Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin spoke on the trade and what Brown and Olynyk provide for this team.
"We needed more veteran presence," Griffin said. "We needed more basketball IQ. We needed more floor spacing around Zion. And what we really needed was championship-caliber human beings and championship-caliber winners. In Bruce Brown, we get a true champion."
Griffin makes it clear that the Pelicans are trying to build around star forward Zion Williamson, including the acquisition of Kelly Olynyk and what their plans are for their two new players.
"In Kelly Olynyk, we get somebody who's a floor-spacing big with incredibly high basketball IQ, as Bruce has as well," Griffin says. "I think that's going to make everyone's job a little easier... We're really excited about both of these players from the standpoint of what they offer us moving forward. This is not viewed as a short-term situation with either player in our minds, and we hope as the season unfolds they grow to feel the same about us."
The Pelicans are planning on keeping Brown and Olynyk around long-term as they feel that both of these guys can make a significant impact moving forward. Brown is set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, but the way Griffin speaks highly of him, they will certainly try to keep him around.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors