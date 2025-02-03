Pelicans Make Roster Move After Boston Celtics Game
The New Orleans Pelicans officially announced that starting point guard Dejounte Murray ruptured his right Achilles tendon Friday night against the Boston Celtics. Murray was chasing a loose ball late in the first quarter when the former all-star guard went down with a non-contact injury. The former first-round pick had to be helped to the locker room by his teammates and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.
New Orleans' latest injury adds to a long list of players who have missed significant time this season. Murray fractured his left hand during the team's season opener, which caused him to miss more than a month. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III have all missed a good chunk of the regular season. The team's 12-37 record reflects the year the Pelicans have had with injuries this year.
New Orleans announced on Sunday they had recalled rookie guard Antonio Reeves from the G League Birmingham Squadron team. Reeves is averaging 25 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in nine appearances for the Squadron. The former Kentucky standout was drafted in the second round of this year's NBA draft and was considered a steal, given his potential.
Reeves averaged 20.2 points in his final year at Kentucky, the most points averaged in a season under then-head coach John Calipari. This season with the Pelicans, Reeves is averaging 4.4 points and one rebound in 18 appearances for New Orleans. With Murray sidelined for the season, Reeves should get more playing time as a good evaluation for the team on his skillset.
The Pelicans travel to Denver to face the Nuggets on Monday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CST.
