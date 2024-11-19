Pelicans Make Roster Move Before Dallas Mavericks Game
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that former second-round pick Karlo Matkovic is being recalled from the G League affiliate Birmingham Squadron. The Croatian-born forward played four games in the G League, averaging 17.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. His recall from Birmingham makes sense, given the many injuries occurring in New Orleans.
The Pelicans are without Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Jordan Hawkins, and Jose Alvarado. In the interim, Matkovic may get some playing time to fill the extra bodies New Orleans needs nightly on the court. Matkovic flashed some signs during the team's Summer League stint in Las Vegas this summer.
In the four games played in Vegas, Matkovic averaged 10.8 points and 4.2 rebounds during the tournament. This was the third straight year the former second-round pick played for New Orleans on their Summer League team. Last year he played with the Pelicans during the summer, but afterward, he headed overseas to play for the Cedevita Olimpija team, averaging 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
New Orleans' 2022 second-round pick is training to improve his outside shooting and become a threat outside the paint.
"I'm a high motor guy, try to bring energy to the team. Pick-and-roll guy that runs end to end and tries to protect the rim," Karlo explained. He then joked about his shooting ability. "And I can shoot a little bit. No one knows that, but I can shoot........The NBA is looking for a stretch 5 right now. That's a big part of the game."
New Orleans sits at 4-10 on the season and must find some answers before the season spirals out of control. The team travels to face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at the American Airlines Arena.
