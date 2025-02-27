Pelicans Make Roster Move Before Phoenix Suns Game
The New Orleans Pelicans continue to tweak their roster after the signing of guard Jalen Crutcher to a two-way contract. Crutcher had been a member of the team's G League Birmingham Squadron this season, averaging 18.1 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds this season. The 6-foot-2 guard went undrafted out of the University of Dayton in 2021.
This marks the second roster move from the team this week after New Orleans converted Brandon Boston, Jr.'s two-way deal into a standard contract. Boston appeared in 42 games this year, starting ten games and averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds. Boston Jr.'s contract conversion allowed a two-way slot for the Crutcher signing.
New Orleans is 15-43 on the season and looking to position itself for a better future. The Pelicans traded former all-star Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and two future draft picks. New Orleans next traded veteran center Daniel Theis to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a future second-round pick.
New Orleans will finish with a losing record for the first time in three years and will not be a participant in the Play-In Tournament since the same period. The Pelicans are placing their eggs in the Zion Williamson basket, and he has shined in his limited time on the court since returning from injury.
Williamson is still on a minute restriction but is still averaging more than 24 points per game. The Pelicans have won three of their last four games but still have the second-worst record in the Western Conference. New Orleans travels to Phoenix for two straight games against the Suns.
