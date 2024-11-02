Pelicans Star Breaks Silence on Confrontation With Indiana Pacers
For the past few seasons, the New Orleans Pelicans have been known to be one of the scrappiest teams in the league. They might not be one of the top teams in the NBA, but they've been known to scrap, something that's been proven numerous times, including on Friday night.
After the Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, Jordan Hawkins and Bennedict Mathurin got into a confrontational moment. No punches were thrown of any kind, but numerous players stepped in to prevent things from getting worse.
After the game, Hawkins was asked about his heated moment with Mathurin, and he gave a very simple answer.
"I don't fear nobody but God," Hawkins said. "If someone is talking crazy to me, I'm gonna talk back to him."
Against the Indiana Pacers, Hawkins put up 23 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist on 41.2% shooting from the field. Through five games this season Hawkins is averaging 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 44/38/91 shooting from the field. It's early, but one could very easily see Jordan Hawkins be a legitimate contender for the Most Improved Player of the Year award.
After a much-needed win against the Pacers, the Pelicans have two very winnable games coming up against the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
