Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Compares His Dunking Ability to NBA Legend's
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is betting big on himself this season. The former No. 1 overall pick has lost substantial weight during the summer, reportedly under his playing weight at Duke. Williamson's stepfather says the plan is for him to get to 272 before the season starts. The Pelicans hope the weight reduction brings back the explosion he had during his college days.
Since high school, Williamson has been a household name, best known for his unbelievable athleticism displayed in his dunks and blocked shots. Many compared him to some of the best dunkers of all time, and fans were eager to see him participate in an NBA slam dunk contest. Injuries have derailed his chance of competing during the highlight showcase of Saturday night's All-Star weekend. Still, recently, Williamson discussed a hypothetical matchup between the best dunkers of all time.
Overtime asked the two-time all-star who would win a hypothetical dunk contest between Michael Jordan, Vince Carter, and LeBron James if all three players were in their prime.
"I would have to go with prime Vince because of the power and creativity he had on his dunks," Williamson revealed. "That doesn't take anything away from Mike nor LeBron. I just think Vince had more creativity in his dunks."
While Williamson gave Carter the nod in the hypothetical with LeBron and Michael Jordan, he thinks he could beat the 2000 Slam Dunk contest winner if both went head-to-head.
"I'm going to give Vince his respect, but I got to take myself," the Pelicans star said. "You know my dunk package is crazy I just haven't showcased it. So, I think when I get back to America, I am going to have to im going to have to post a few dunks so people can see I stil got it."
Carter's 2000 slam dunk performance is considered one of the best in the history of the NBA. Williamson has teased appearing in the dunk contest, and this season may be the year he participates. Last season, the former Duke standout revealed he would participate if voted as an All-Star. He was not voted in and was not there for the dunk contest.
Another healthy start to the season could get Williamson the votes needed to be there Saturday night at All-Star weekend. He played in 70 games last year, a career high, and averaged nearly 23 points on 57% shooting. During a recent interview with the Athletic, he said this upcoming season will be a vengeance year for him. That focus should allow him to get an All-Star nod and maybe a chance to cement himself as an all-time dunker in the dunk contest.