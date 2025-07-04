Pelicans Waive Ex-Kentucky Guard, Sign Ex-Nugget

The New Orleans Pelicans and Trey Alexander have agreed to a two-way deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Alexander appeared in 24 games for the Denver Nuggets last season. He averaged 25.8 points (46.2% FG, 39.5% 3PT), 5.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.6 steals in the G League. pic.twitter.com/kw14rHt4gD