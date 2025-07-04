Pelicans Waive Ex-Kentucky Guard, Sign Ex-Nugget
The New Orleans Pelicans continue to make moves around the edges of their roster. They've been the subject of a lot of criticism for how they handled the 2025 NBA Draft, giving up an unprotected pick next year to move up from 23 to 13 to select Derik Queen out of Maryland, a hefty price to move up just ten spots.
New Orleans has also been mostly quiet in free agency, agreeing to a two-year deal with Kevon Looney, adding a veteran presence with championship experience to their frontcourt. But that's the only free agency move they've made.
However, the Pelicans did make one minor move on Thursday, waiving guard Antonio Reeves. He was drafted 47th overall by the Orlando Magic in 2024 but was then traded to the Pelicans for two future second-round picks. He signed a three-year deal with the Pelicans, but they decided to move on from him after just one season.
Reeves started his college career at Illinois State, transferring to Kentucky for his final two seasons. He blossomed into an All-American at Kentucky, averaging 20.2 PPG and 4.2 RPG while shooting an SEC-best 44.7% from three. He got into 44 games last season for the Pelicans, averaging 6.9 PPG in 15 minutes per game, shooting 39.5% from three. It seems early to move on from him, but they did.
While doing this, they signed Trey Alexander to a two-way contract. Alexander was an undrafted free agent last year, but signed a two-way deal with the Denver Nuggets. He got into 24 games for the Nuggets, averaging 1.3 PPG. He spent three years in college at Creighton, where he averaged 17.6 PPG in his final season, leading the Big East in minutes played per game.
Alexander was named the G League Rookie of the Year last season, averaging 26.1 points per game during the regular season.
