Phoenix Suns Targeting Trade for Ex-Pelicans Starter
The current state of the Western Conference before the NBA trade deadline is an incredibly volatile one. Whether it's the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, or Los Angeles Lakers, there are a plethora of teams ready to shakeup their rosters.
According to the latest report from Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, the Phoenix Suns are looking to trade center Jusuf Nurkic for former Pelicans starter Jonas Valanciunas. Here is the exact excerpt from Rankin's article.
“The Phoenix Suns have been actively looking to trade starting center Jusuf Nurkic, league sources informed The Arizona Republic. The Suns (14-14) are seeking a big in return, the sources said. The team has been playing Mason Plumlee, rookie Oso Ighodaro and Nurkic at the five position. Washington Wizards big Jonas Valančiūnas and Chicago Bulls big Nikola Vucevic are two players whose names have been thrown into trade talks," Rankin said.
As the season goes by, it seems like one of the bigger mistakes of the Pelicans' offseason was allowing Valanciunas to leave. He's a starting caliber center on numerous contending teams, and the Pelicans have been struggling at the big man position ever since.
If there's one thing that Pelicans fans can take solace in, it's that they're not the only team struggling this season. While other teams aren't struggling as much as the Pelicans, it's clear that only the top four seeds are content with their rosters.
