Stephen A Smith's Bold Kyrie Irving Comparison For Pelicans 2025 Draft Pick

ESPN Star Stephen A Smith's bold Kyrie Irving comparison to the New Orleans Pelicans' 2025 Draft selection

Liam Willerup

Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The 2025 NBA Draft is underway, with a mix of surprising and expected selections throughout the first round so far. As expected, Cooper Flagg kicked off the draft by being the first-overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks, followed by Dylan Harper headed to the San Antonio Spurs.

As for the New Orleans Pelicans, several different options were being thrown around for them at the seventh overall pick. While some mocks had them taking a center like Khaman Maluach, the pick ended up being Jeremiah Fears from the Oklahoma Sooners. A move to form a new backcourt of Fears and Jordan Poole, ESPN's Stephen A Smith decided to make a wild comparison.

“He’s the second coming of Kyrie Irving," Stephen A Smith said about Fears. Irving, who's likely to be a Hall of Famer after his career ends, puts a high ceiling on Fears, who hasn't even put on a Pelicans jersey yet. However, there are some definite style comparisons between Fears and Irving for how they play.

A lofty expectation to put on Fears, the Pelicans would likely be happy if he can become 80% of that as a player. As mentioned, the Pelicans landed Poole in a trade earlier this week, creating a new young backcourt alongside Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Zion Williamson. Obviously, a trade could still happen, but the Pelicans have the talent to make a return to the playoffs next year.

Fans will first get a glimpse to see what Fears can do during the upcoming NBA Summer League, but that won't be the end-all be-all. For now, Fears will look to carve out a role on a Pelicans team with a lot of mouths to feed.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

