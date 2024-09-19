Summing Up New Orleans Pelicans 2024 NBA Offseason in One Word
The New Orleans Pelicans have improved every regular season under head coach Willie Green. But, playoff success has been difficult to come by.
After defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Play-In Tournament this year, the Pelicans earned the No. 7 in the Western Conference. Their stay in the playoffs didn’t last long as they were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Clear areas of improvement emerged as the front office looked to address as many as possible in one fell swoop.
A blockbuster trade was completed as New Orleans acquired guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. On paper, this is a massive upgrade for the team.
The Pelicans lacked a true point guard, as CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, capable playmakers, handled running the offense. But, in crunch time, their effectiveness waned.
Murray will be the unquestioned lead ball handler and playmaker, getting his teammates into position to succeed. Defensively, his production should improve after needing to shoulder all of the perimeter responsibility alongside Trae Young in Atlanta.
But, to acquire a player of that talent, you need to pay. Dyson Daniels, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and versatile big man Larry Nance Jr., two key rotation players, were part of the package.
With Jonas Valanciunas also departing in free agency, the depth chart at center leaves a lot to be desired. Veteran Daniel Theis and rookie first-round pick Yves Missi are likely atop the depth chart heading into training camp.
The biggest question looming over the franchise is what the future holds for Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy. Both are seeking long-term contracts but it is hard to envision both remaining in New Orleans.
With nearly as many questions remaining as solutions that were found this offseason, how could the team’s summer be summed up? In the opinion of Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, one word to use would be “needle-threading”.
“Can New Orleans stay competitive and improve while also making economic subtractions? The needle-threading will be difficult, but trading for Dejounte Murray was a tremendous step forward,” Pincus wrote.
Historically careful with spending, the Pelicans are one of two franchises to never pay the luxury tax. Last season they began above the tax but made moves to get under it.
Looking to move up in the pecking order, can that be done while operating on a tight budget? David Griffin has a delicate balance act to pull off.
The talent is there for another step forward, but some changes are required for the team to its ceiling.