Timberwolves Announce New Starting Lineup vs Pelicans
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night for the second time in three days. On Wednesday, the Pelicans surprisingly beat the Timberwolves 119-115, but now the two teams are set for a rematch.
The Pelicans are severely shorthanded on Friday night, missing guys like Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Brandon Boston Jr., setting up for a favorable Timberwolves game as they look to bounce back from a two-game losing skid.
The Timberwolves have had consistency in their lineup all season and have only put 13 different starting groups on the floor, a low number compared to New Orleans' absurd 37.
On Friday night, however, the Timberwolves are changing things up. Veteran guard Joe Ingles is earning the first start of his Minnesota tenure on Friday night, giving the Timberwolves their 14th different starting group of the season.
The Timberwolves have announced a new starting lineup of Ingles, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert against the Pelicans.
The Timberwolves are still led by superstar guard Anthony Edwards, averaging 27.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game this season while shooting 44.1% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.
Nobody would expect the Pelicans to sweep a two-game road series against the Timberwolves, but they have the opportunity to do so on Friday night.
The Timberwolves and Pelicans face off at 8:00 p.m. EST in Minnesota on Friday.
