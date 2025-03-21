Pelicans Scoop

Timberwolves Announce New Starting Lineup vs Pelicans

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced a lineup change against the New Orleans Pelicans

Logan Struck

Jan 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) with forward Julius Randle (30) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) with forward Julius Randle (30) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night for the second time in three days. On Wednesday, the Pelicans surprisingly beat the Timberwolves 119-115, but now the two teams are set for a rematch.

The Pelicans are severely shorthanded on Friday night, missing guys like Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Brandon Boston Jr., setting up for a favorable Timberwolves game as they look to bounce back from a two-game losing skid.

The Timberwolves have had consistency in their lineup all season and have only put 13 different starting groups on the floor, a low number compared to New Orleans' absurd 37.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) holds the ball as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24)
Mar 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) holds the ball as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

On Friday night, however, the Timberwolves are changing things up. Veteran guard Joe Ingles is earning the first start of his Minnesota tenure on Friday night, giving the Timberwolves their 14th different starting group of the season.

The Timberwolves have announced a new starting lineup of Ingles, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert against the Pelicans.

The Timberwolves are still led by superstar guard Anthony Edwards, averaging 27.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game this season while shooting 44.1% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.

Nobody would expect the Pelicans to sweep a two-game road series against the Timberwolves, but they have the opportunity to do so on Friday night.

The Timberwolves and Pelicans face off at 8:00 p.m. EST in Minnesota on Friday.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News