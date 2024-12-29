Pelicans Scoop

Willie Green Reveals New Zion Williamson Injury Update

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is working his way to making a return to the court.

Terry Kimble

Mar 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Mar 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans are on their second nine-game losing streak of the season after falling to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. After winning 49 games last year, this injury-riddled Pelicans look nothing like the team many thought could compete in the Western Conference this year. Most of the team's issues stem from injuries to key players this year, including star forward Zion Williamson.

Williamson has appeared in six games this year, averaging 22.7 points and eight rebounds. Without him in the lineup, the Pelicans are last in the league in scoring and currently have the worst record in the NBA. Last week, the team updated his status, stating he will be week-to-week moving forward.

Zion Williamson
Apr 3, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a play against the Orlando Magic during the first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Williamson is inching closer to returning to the court. Pelicans coach Willie Green told the media after Sunday's shootaround that the former No. 1 pick is working through contact drills on the side. However, he's still not ready for full practice sessions.

Williamson has not played since November 6th against the Cleveland Cavaliers, when he suffered a hamstring injury for the third straight season.

The two-time all-star has an extensive injury history, specifically with his hamstring. Last year, Williamson played a career-high 70 games, but he injured his hamstring during the fourth quarter of the team's Play-In Tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2022, following the Pelicans and Williamson agreeing on a five-year rookie extension, the former Duke standout played in just 29 games before having his season end with a hamstring setback.

The Pelicans host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Published
Terry Kimble
TERRY KIMBLE

Pelicans Scoop Writer

