Willie Green's Sincere Statement on Trey Murphy Amid Warriors Trade Reports
In the wake of a disastrous 2024-2025 season for the New Orleans Pelicans, many questions surround the roster's composition and whether it can compete in another year of a loaded Western Conference.
What sets the Pelicans apart from other teams at the bottom of the conference is their promising core of young players who have actually performed in high-stakes games.
The Pelicans made it to the 2024 playoffs but missed the postseason entirely in 2025, finishing with their second-worst record in franchise history at 21-61.
The Promising Wing Duo
The duo of Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones is highly touted for their impact on both ends of the floor and versatility as two-way wings in the NBA.
In 2025, their positions and skillsets are highly coveted around the league, so for the Pelicans to have not just one difference maker, but two, gives some confidence that if healthy, they could surprise.
Head coach Willie Green recently made an appearance with WDSU News and spoke highly of the wing duo at length.
"They mean a ton to your point. You know, they started their careers here. We watched them grow," Green said. "They're both two dynamic big wings, and that's what the NBA is about, guys that can step on the floor, that can guard multiple positions, that can rebound, that can make winning plays, and to add to that, and this is really what you start with.
"They're high-character pillars of our organization, and so we love Herb and Trey. We're grateful to get them back and get them healthy."
Murphy III's Ascension
Both players are seen as the foundation of the Pelicans' defense, but Murphy III took a significant offensive leap this past season.
Murphy III is a high-level three-point shooter and can space the floor around the likes of Zion Williamson and Jordan Poole, and had a career year when given expanded duties on the offensive end last season.
With reports swirling about the Warriors' interest in him, coach Green seems adamant that he will be a part of their future, at least for the next season, and why wouldn't a coach want his skill set?
Murphy III averaged 21.2 points per game on 45.4 percent shooting and 36.1 percent from three-point range, making him one of the most sought-after assets in the league.
The Pelicans will undoubtedly hold on to Murphy III until at least the trade deadline, but with a contract that runs through the 2028-2029 season, it would not make sense to trade him now.
