Warriors Should Target Potential All-Star in Pelicans' Fire Sale
The Golden State Warriors are searching for the best ways to maximize the end of Stephen Curry's, Draymond Green's, and Jimmy Butler's careers. Trading for Butler was part of that, but they face a few big decisions coming up this offseason, like whether or not to extend Jonathan Kuminga.
One possible option would be to trade for Trey Murphy III from the New Orleans Pelicans, as it is believed anyone on the roster could be had for the right price. Grant Hughes from Bleacher Report suggested Murphy as an "ambitious" target for the Warriors this offseason.
"Yahoo! Sports' Kevin O'Connor reported, 'There are no untouchables in New Orleans.' That's a pretty wild stance for the Pelicans to take, particularly on players as productive, young and relatively cheap as Trey Murphy III. But let's run with it.
"If the Golden State Warriors are going to address their lack of athleticism, deep shooting and secondary playmaking on the wing, they'll likely do it by adding multiple players. If there's a single guy who can provide all that, he's usually making close to the max.
"Murphy is the exception. Inked to a team-friendly four-year, $112 million extension that'll keep him underpaid through his mid-20s, the rangy wing averaged a career-high 21.2 points and 3.5 assists per game last year. A good defender who can also attack the rim at high altitude, Murphy is a career 38.3 percent long-range sniper whose only real question mark is health.
"How can the Dubs get a player as good as him with their resources and salary constraints? That's the hard part. Almost any deal would have to involve Brandin Podziemski, whom Golden State was loath to move last summer."
Murphy would be a perfect fit alongside Curry, Butler, and Green as a high-level defender and elite three-point shooter. The trickier part is finding the trade. Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Buddy Hield match close enough contractually, but that would sacrifice a lot of the team's depth without an avenue to really replace it. And with an older cast of stars, the Warriors need depth.
