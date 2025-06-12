Inside The Warriors

Warriors Should Target Potential All-Star in Pelicans' Fire Sale

The Golden State Warriors could find a gold mine when looking at the New Orleans Pelicans

Austin Veazey

Jan 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) while driving to the hoop in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) while driving to the hoop in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are searching for the best ways to maximize the end of Stephen Curry's, Draymond Green's, and Jimmy Butler's careers. Trading for Butler was part of that, but they face a few big decisions coming up this offseason, like whether or not to extend Jonathan Kuminga.

One possible option would be to trade for Trey Murphy III from the New Orleans Pelicans, as it is believed anyone on the roster could be had for the right price. Grant Hughes from Bleacher Report suggested Murphy as an "ambitious" target for the Warriors this offseason.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III
Feb 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Yahoo! Sports' Kevin O'Connor reported, 'There are no untouchables in New Orleans.' That's a pretty wild stance for the Pelicans to take, particularly on players as productive, young and relatively cheap as Trey Murphy III. But let's run with it.

"If the Golden State Warriors are going to address their lack of athleticism, deep shooting and secondary playmaking on the wing, they'll likely do it by adding multiple players. If there's a single guy who can provide all that, he's usually making close to the max.

"Murphy is the exception. Inked to a team-friendly four-year, $112 million extension that'll keep him underpaid through his mid-20s, the rangy wing averaged a career-high 21.2 points and 3.5 assists per game last year. A good defender who can also attack the rim at high altitude, Murphy is a career 38.3 percent long-range sniper whose only real question mark is health.

"How can the Dubs get a player as good as him with their resources and salary constraints? That's the hard part. Almost any deal would have to involve Brandin Podziemski, whom Golden State was loath to move last summer."

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski
May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) reacts to a foul called against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Murphy would be a perfect fit alongside Curry, Butler, and Green as a high-level defender and elite three-point shooter. The trickier part is finding the trade. Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Buddy Hield match close enough contractually, but that would sacrifice a lot of the team's depth without an avenue to really replace it. And with an older cast of stars, the Warriors need depth.

