Zach Edey's Poster Moment by Pelicans Rookie Goes Viral
The New Orleans Pelicans have not had much to cheer about this season, but one bright spot has been rookie center Yves Missi. The Cameroonian-born big man has been refreshing for the 12-32 Pelicans this season. Not many thought the team's first-round pick would contribute this much so early, given his limited basketball experience in life.
Missi leads all rookies in offensive rebounds, total rebounds, and double-doubles this season, climbing toward the top of the NBA rookie ladder. The former Baylor standout won the NBA Rookie of the Month for December. On Friday night, Missi matched up with fellow standout rookie Zach Edey and delivered a highlight dunk against his fellow rookie mate.
Missi has had a few highlight dunks this season, but the one on Friday is probably the best of the year, considering the opponent. Edey is averaging 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and a blocked shot per game for the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Missi has similar stats with 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks.
An earlier report this season stated that the rookie was one of the team's untouchables heading into the NBA trade deadline season. Missi, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones were listed as players the Pelicans would not consider trading. Given New Orleans's financial situation and record, it is likely that they will become sellers at the trade deadline. Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are the most prominent names being discussed in trade talks.
Missi is viewed as a building block for the future in New Orleans and will be a key cog if the Pelicans chose to rebuild.
