Zion Williamson Breaks Silence on Brandon Ingram Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans looked like a young team on the rise after the 2023-24 season.
They finished with a 49-33 record but lost in the first round to the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. Heading into the offseason, they made another big addition by bringing in guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks to add to their strong defensive core.
However, the 2024-25 season has been a disaster in New Orleans, as they now find themselves back in the sweepstakes for the first overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. As a result, the team moved off from forward Brandon Ingram before the trade deadline in a deal with the Toronto Raptors. Finally breaking the silence on the move, Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shared his thoughts.
"He's somebody that's been here with me since Day One, all the ups and downs with the Pels," Williamson shared. "I wish it could be different. I think it was just at a point where he felt like he had to do what was best for him. As his friend, all I could do is support that."
Williamson has spent his entire career so far with Ingram as his teammate when the Pelicans landed Ingram in their trade haul for Anthony Davis. Not only did both players represent the Pelicans, but they also were both standout freshmen with the Duke Blue Devils just a few seasons apart.
"If he feels like there's a better fit for him, all we can do is support him, Williamson added. "I wish he was still here. But as a friend, all you can do is support him. ... You come into the locker room after the game and it's like, 'Is this real?' ... It's a lot. It reminds you of the business we're in."
Now with the Raptors, who aren't in a much better position standing-wise, Ingram will have the opportunity to re-sign from Toronto in the offseason and build around their young core of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, and Immanuel Quickley.
